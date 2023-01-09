 Skip to main content
Kirkpatrick leads Grundy Center past Union

  • Updated
Grundy Center basketball

Sophomore Caden Kirkpatrick scored 28 in Grundy Center's 69-52 win over Union

La Porte City (KWWL) – Jalen Kirkpatrick dropped a career high 28 points as Grundy Center rallied from an early deficit to top Union 69-52 on Monday night.

The Spartans found themselves in an early hole as Union (5-7) scorched the net for five three-pointers in the opening quarter. Led by 11 quick points from Jackson Anderson, the Knights shot out to a 19-11 lead after the first eight minutes.

It didn't last long, however, as Kirkpatrick started to heat up from the outside. The sophomore hit from the arc three-times in the second, leading Grundy Center (8-2) to a 34-28 lead.

The Spartans took control down the stretch to capture their eighth win on the season.

