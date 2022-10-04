Dubuque applies for Destination Iowa grant to fund over $12 million of projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque city councilors unanimously approved to support the Dubuque Racing Association’s grant application to the Destination Iowa fund at their meeting Monday night. The grant would help fund the significant changes planned for Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island.
It is the next step in Dubuque's master plan for the island, which would see it become a tourist destination. A big part of that plan, which this grant money will be key in, is transforming Q Casino's Backwater Stage, which is an empty parking lot, and the neighboring greyhound kennel into an amphitheater than can host thousands.
Dubuque Racing Association officials say they are ready to start the project now, however they wanted to wait for the grant application to save the taxpayers money. They’re requesting just over $7 million from the Destination Iowa fund for the project. The amphitheater would replace the greyhound kennels and the Backwater Stage, which is already used for festivals, and convert it into a grass covered space that could hold up to 10,000 people.
With greyhound racing leaving Dubuque for good, Alex Dixon, the DRA's CEO and president, says the amphitheater could fill the racetracks role in the community.
“With the greyhound dog’s racing and greyhound racing going away, we really missed out on that youth job component," Dixon said. "And so with this amphitheater it enables us to have many more opportunities.”
If they are awarded the Destination Iowa grant they’ll receive another 6 million from the city which they’ll pay back over the next few years to fully fund the project.
If everything goes right people the amphitheater is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2025. However this is not the only project in the works on the island. Along with the amphitheater they plan to do an over $1.8 million dollar overhaul of trailheads and bike paths to increase access to and across the island.
“Well that would be really nice," Karen Banwarth, a long time Dubuque resident said. "The more trails we can get, you know.”
Banwarth comes to Schmitt Island almost every day. She and her husband get their exercise on their bikes using the empty parking lots near the Mystique Ice Center and ball parks. She says more flat trails for bikes, especially on the island would help people like her.
However, Banwarth says what’s most important is honoring the memory of Chaplain Schmitt.
“That’s definitely a big hero here in dubuque," Banwarth said. "Well deserved, so as long as we can keep it beautiful for his memory and all the memory of the veterans I think it’s really nice.”
According to Dixon, the project would create new trails and increase width and lighting for existing ones so they would all be ADA accessible.
Additionally, Dixon says not only will they increase access on the island, but also too it.
“What we have the ability to do is to connect Schmitt Island to the broader Heritage Trail. We’re able to connect Schmitt Island to the Bee Branch.”
Like with the amphitheater project, the DRA is waiting on the grant application they just sent in to the Destination Iowa fund to help pay for it. However if that goes through construction is set to start on these new trails in August of 2023.