Dubuque changes ordinances in first step of facing homeless

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque is making a change to two of their ordinances that have to do with how police and city employees work with the city’s homeless population. Giving them more authority when it comes to enforcement.
In a 6-1 vote the city council voted at their meeting Tuesday night to change the ordinances regarding camping in city limits and inoperable vehicles. The changes clarify what “camping” in the city looks like and gives city employees and police more authority to move unhoused people camping out in public areas and in their cars.
According to Dubuque officials, the city has seen an increase in calls and complaints having to do with homeless campsites in the last year. Going from five sleeping sites given notices to leave in 2021 to fifteen this year. Officials say much of that activity has been around the Five Flags parking garage on 4th and Iowa Street. The changes in the ordinance will allow police to enforce citations on people that refuse to move from public thoroughfares.
However Cori Burbach, Dubuque’s city manager says that is never their first choice.
“When they have identified that there’s no services needed is they first will tell individuals they have 48 hours to move on on their own," Burbach said. "And typically that’s what happens in places like our parking garage.”
Burbach says the goal of these changes is to find these people the resources they need. While also balancing the needs of public safety.
The city council approved the changes at their meeting on Tuesday 6-1. However they say this is just the first step in tackling the issue.
As they work with non profits over the next months, officials say they plan to discuss more housing, more tools, and even a new position in the city that will work face to face with those in need.
“We’re also exploring the creation of a secondary responder model," Burbach said. "That would be more of a caseworker model, where when we do encounter these individuals in the community someone could help them through the process to help get them to a healthier place to live.”
According to burbach most unhoused people in Dubuque utilize the resources provided to get off the streets. However the secondary responder would be for people the standard process doesn’t work for.
“When we have folks moving around the community regularly we can’t connect them with the resources we do have," Burbach said. "So if they’re on a waiting list for housing for example and their name gets pulled but we can’t find them, we can’t connect them with the housing.”
Burbach says this is still only one part of Dubuque’s next steps. The city plans to discuss the issue with nonprofits involved in the Dubuque Homeless Advisory Coalition over the next few months. Rick Mihm, head of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, hopes they focus on improving affordable housing in the city.
“Many of the individuals that we’re working with are on social security," Mihm said. "At about $700 a month. So we’re looking at we need housing options that are about 300$ max a month.”
Mihm says currently the city does not have enough of properties like this for everyone who needs it. He hopes the discussion can encourage the city to create or support spaces like that.
“It is about will and do we as citizens of this community, and I believe we do because Dubuque is a very caring community," Mihm said. "Do we have the will to create more of this affordable housing?”