Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green shares why the Schmidt family inspired him in the time he knew them

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Cedar Falls community continues to mourn the loss of Sarah, Tyler, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt. Mayor Rob Green knew the Schmidts personally. He says in life, they were inspiring to be around. He said what stood out to him was their love of community.
"The whole family, both Tyler and Sarah, took the time to get to know people and to build authentic real relationships," Green said.
For Rob Green it was heartbreaking to hear about the violent attack on Friday that left Sarah, Tyler and Lula dead; however, he was overjoyed at the support he saw from the Cedar Falls community for Arlo Schmidt, their 9-year-old son who survived the attack.
"It's amazing," Green said. "Seeing the GoFundMe account set up for Arlo, their son. It was up to over $100,000 in just two days. And it's going to be needed."
More than $200,000 have now been donated to the GoFundMe. Green says other donors have paid for the gas, meals and hotel rooms of the Schmidt's family members.
Green says if there's one thing he wants people to remember about Sarah and her family, it's their love of educating others.
"Working in a library she has access to a lot of different kinds of subjects and interests," Green said. "Just to see her enthusiasm for life as a whole and just a passion to learn everything she could. And to share that not only with her family but with the community. It was really inspiring."
Mayor Green said in a partial Facebook post:
"...We’re going to share our memories and love for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula at a “Celebration of Life’ at Overman Park on the evening of August 2nd. Many more details to follow, including exact time. This is on National Night Out, and I hope that neighbors will still get together as planned and then join us at Overman Park. Or bring your whole neighborhood to Overman Park and sit together for fellowship. While not a festive event, this truly is a celebration of these remarkable people. I am keeping the extended family closely in the loop on this and they are supportive of the event. I think Tyler and Sarah would love to see us all together as neighbors. The media will be very welcome to attend and record this event, where many, many stories will be shared. We’ll also livestream for all of Sarah’s and Tyler’s family to watch, wherever they are, so that they can see how much the Schmidt family was loved by all."