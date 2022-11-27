Man, pet die in Sunday morning house fire in Evansdale

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man and his pet dog died in an Evansdale house fire Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the 300 block of Norma Ave. around 8 a.m. after a neighbor discovered smoke billowing from the windows of the one-story home, Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips confirmed.
Phillips said the man and his dog were already deceased when firefighters entered the home. The victim's name won't be released until all of his relatives are notified.
Evansdale Assistant Fire Chief Marcus Norman said the fire was contained to the bedroom. The rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
Phillips said the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom, but the cause hasn't been determined. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to assistant in the investigation.