What is next for public and private schools as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill takes effect

Weather Alert

...Areas of Blowing Snow Reducing Visibility into the Evening... Blowing snow continues early this evening and will last for several hours as stronger northwest winds funnel across the region. Visibility has been reported to a half mile at times; especially in rural areas. Roads are also partially snow covered, resulting in slick spots which could lead to loss of control. If traveling this evening, be prepared for areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, possible slick road conditions. Remember, it doesn't take much snow on the road to cause problems that lead to vehicle crashes. Please drive carefully.