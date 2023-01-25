What is next for public and private schools as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill takes effect

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Governor Kim Reynolds' "School Choice" bill is now the law of the land. Reynolds signed it into law on Tuesday.
The "Students First Act" is expected to cost $345 million in taxpayer funds yearly for families to send their children to private schools.
Families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
The money currently goes to public school districts. It will instead go to the families, and they can use it for things like tuition. Under the Governor's proposal, the district will keep some funds, around $1,000, but not the full $8,800.
The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates it will cost the state around $918 million to implement over the next four years.
"We believe some families will choose our schools as the best fit for their family," Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Chief Administrator Tom Novotney said. "We believe parents are the primary educators of their kids and know the student environment that works the best for their own child."
Cedar Valley non-public schools expect to see an increase in new students over the next few years and are ready for it.
"Our enrollment for the 2024 school year has just started, and we anticipate, as in any year, we will get some calls on how to enroll with us," Novotney said. "The rules have yet to be written for this legislation, so I would hate to predict too far out on how this will impact our school."
Novotney said the new law would give families options in their education.
"Some families already have some school choice available to them, whether that is open enrollment or other avenues, and this will give them another option," he said.
The State of Iowa has released a new page on the Iowa Department of Education's website that details the eligibility requirements for families.
The educational savings accounts will be available to all current public school students for the upcoming school year. The plan will be phased in for current private school students.
In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $83,250 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 14,068 students in the first year, with a price tag of $106.9 million.
In the second year, families be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $111,000 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 5,996 new students, and the program will cost $156.2 million in the second year.
After that, there are no income limits, and every student and family is eligible. The Governor's office estimates there will be 19,989 new students in the third year, costing $313.9 million.
After it is fully implemented, the Legislative Services Agency projected the annual cost of the program would be $345 million.
Novotney said 60% of students are on some form of financial aid, and the money would help families who struggle to pay tuition at their schools year to year.
"By year three, certainly a majority of our families will qualify for an education savings account," he said. "That allows them to continue to have school choice in tough economic circumstances."
"Several public school districts voiced concerns about the bill and said it would have detrimental financial effects on them. On Monday night, the Cedar Falls School Board passed a resolution calling on state lawmakers to prioritize and fully invest in public schools."
In it, they write that they support families choosing between public and private schools for their kids and want kids to have high levels of education across the board, but there should be the same amount of accountability and transparency for both public and private schools.
"We are a district of choice in a lot of different ways kids, families want to be here because that educational excellence and high expectations and all kids everywhere deserve that," Cedar Falls Community School District Superintendent Andy Pattee said during Monday nights school board meeting. "There's times where through some of the legislative acts recently with what's called independent private instruction, there is no accountability for students. We might find out that there's not a student, or we didn't know there's a student in our community until they enroll in our community as fifth, sixth or seventh graders. Because there's no testing, there's no accountability. There's no framework to be able to help support those students."
Dubuque County has the second-highest number of non-public students in Iowa, with 12 non-public schools, with Resurrection Elementary School leading the way.
Black Hawk County is seventh with 11 non-public schools. The largest is St. Edward Elementary in Waterloo, with 292 students, and Columbus Catholic is not far behind with 234.
41 Iowa counties do not have a non-public school.
"We are specifically an accredited non-public school, so there are accountability practices in place because the State of Iowa accredits us," Novotney said. "We currently serve students with learning needs, whether that is IEPs, 504s or health plans."
The state is working to hire an outside company to run the program and is looking at how to ensure the funds in the program are appropriately used.
The company will manage the application process, support the transfer of funds from the state to families and ensure program compliance.
The state issued a request for proposal. The Governor's office expects to get a response within three weeks.
Once a vendor is selected and they implement a system, families will be able to apply. It is unclear when exactly that will be, but the Governor's office said applications would be accepted through June 30, 2023.
It is going to be an annual thing families need to do. According to the state, applications will only be valid for one year, and families will need to re-apply annually to remain eligible for the program.
This website will be updated with new information. You can also sign up to receive email notifications.