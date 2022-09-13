Waterloo, Hudson voters approve Special Election bond issues

WATEROO, Iowa (KWWL) it was very close in Hudson and not even close in Waterloo in Tuesday Special Election bond issues.
Waterloo voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of $20-million in low interest general obligations loan notes to help pay for Waterloo's new fiber optic broadband communications system, approved years ago by voters.
84.28 % (2,220) voted Yes. 15.72 % (414) voted No. The measure needed 60% approval. Total voter turned in Waterloo was 2,634.
Construction on the Waterloo fiber optic system is expected to begin in the spring and will be similar to Cedar Falls Utilities, as far as services which will be offered.
The Hudson school bond issue passed in a very close vote. The $11.65-million bond needed 60 % approval and received 60.47%.
688 Hudson voters turned out. 416 voted Yes. 272 voted No.
Hudson School Superintendent, Dr. Tony Voss, issued this statement after confirming the narrow victory with just 4 votes to spare.
“Tonight, we learned that the bond issue on the ballot for the Hudson Community School District received more than 60 percent voter approval. The final unofficial results show that 416 (60.47%) voted in favor while 272 (39.53%) opposed."
"As a result, we will be able to move forward on a series of targeted improvements at Hudson High School."
"These include updating building systems and aging infrastructure, including the replacement of an HVAC system that is no longer cost-effective to maintain. We will also convert underutilized space into innovative classrooms, create a secure main entrance, rebuild the career and technical education labs, and add needed gym space."
"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community in allowing us to make these investments in our high school. We also thank our residents for the great questions they asked and the outstanding feedback they provided throughout this process."
"We look forward to sharing more updates as these projects move ahead.”