New open concept high school is well underway in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Construction for the new Cedar Falls High School located off of West 27th Street, is halfway complete.
Residents approved a general obligation bond for the replacement for the current high school back in 2019.
The current high school has been added on to 13 times since the original building was built in 1953.
Superintendent Andy Pattee said, the larger high school will allow the district to properly accommodate the growing community.
"It was time to have something that was going to be much larger in space, and also allow the opportunity to expand well into the future," Pattee said.
The new building will be more of an open concept to allow both teachers and students the opportunity to collaborate, and engage with hands on learning.
Cedar Falls Community School District is currently ahead of schedule for the new building.
Construction is expected to be complete by August of 2024. The district plans to welcome students into the building for the 2024-2025 school year.
Pattee said the new high school is something that he hopes the whole community will be proud of.
"We know this is going to be a building that is going to be a cornerstone of our community for generations to come," Pattee said.