Waterloo's Youth City Council will take its mental health awareness concerns to Iowa Legislators

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Concerns about the mental health of Iowans will send member so the Waterloo Youth City Council to Des Moines in a few days to meet with Iowa Legislators.
Mayor Quentin Hart started The Youth City Council about five years ago.
Members of the Waterloo Youth City Council come from all four Waterloo High Schools. East, West, Expo and Columbus.
The Youth City Council mission statement reads: The mission is to explore,
communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities
effecting Waterloo's youth.
Youth City Council Co-Director, Carol Luce, says "The Council was an idea coming from Mayor Hart."
"Five years ago, he came to me and asked if I would help organize it, do
some research on it. There are only four Youth City Councils in the state, and we are the fifth city council in the State of
Iowa."
Carol adds, "We then worked on what would the outline be of a city council and we had students start to apply. From there, we got together and they worked on bylaws. They worked on a budget. They worked on community projects. They also worked on marketing. So, it was a great idea coming from Mayor Hart. They felt like they were listened to, and that they made an impact in their community."
Carol Luce, Mayor Hart and East High member, Elizabeth Gorby take time to talk about the Waterloo Youth City Council for this week's edition of The Steele Report.