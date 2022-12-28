Suspended mail operations resume in five Iowa towns

The U.S. Postal Service has resumed normal operation in five Iowa towns after temporarily suspending service for three days last week.
Post offices in Keystone and South Amana were among the facilities closed on Thursday when a blizzard hit the state. Operations were also halted in Elk Horn, Lu Verne and Westphalia due to the weather.
Nearly 80 other post offices in Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas were also temporarily closed during last week's blizzard.
This morning, USPS officials updated the status of mail service in the affected Iowa towns. The agency's website shows normal operations have resumed at each location.