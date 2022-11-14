Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa tonight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with this being the first widespread snowfall of the season. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor. * WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&