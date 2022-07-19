Dubuque looking to cut ties with Russian sister city

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque commission wants to end the city's relationship with their sister city in Russia because of the continued aggression in Ukraine. Dubuque's Sister City Relations Commission Board is recommending the suspension of relations with Pyatigorsk.
Keith Rahe is president of Travel Dubuque and member of Dubuque's sister City Relations Commission. He says the move to sever ties with the city of Pyatigorsk is a message of solidarity to Ukrainians in Dubuque.
"We support their nation, we support their efforts," Rahe said. "They're trying to protect their sovereign nation. And we disapprove, the committee does, in regards to what Russia is doing."
This decision did not come lightly. Now almost five months into the invasion, Rahe says the board took time to reach the decision.
Pyatigorsk and Dubuque became sister communities in the 1980s. It was meant promote cultural understanding and respect between the communities.
"Just trying to create that sense of working together sharing ideas and just really extending a hand across the ocean, so to speak, " Rahe said.
However, Rahe believes it's not a huge loss. Pyatigorsk just one of three cities Dubuque became sisters with in the 80s. They're also sisters with Dornbirn, Austria and Handan, China. Both cities have sent delegations in recent years. Pyatigorsk has not sent one official delegation in the last 20 years.
The commission's recommendation to sever ties will have to be approved by city council first. If it is, all park and tourism signage mentioning the Russian city will be removed.