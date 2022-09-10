Dubuque community members raise $500,000 to support Dubuque Soccer Association big for Soccer Complex

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Several members of the Dubuque soccer community announced Saturday they have raised $500,000 to offer the Dubuque Community School District as a charitable donation if the school board selects the Dubuque Soccer Alliance's bid for the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
The School board considered two competing bids for Dubuque's Soccer Complex. One from a local non-profit and the other from a company out of state. Ultimately, they chose to move forward with selling the soccer complex to an Arizona-based company, Court One.
"We recognize the budget problems facing the Dubuque Community School District, we think this can help address that, and we are not opposed to Court One coming to Dubuque and choosing another available site," Chris Maiers of Friends of Dubuque Soccer said in a statement. "We also know that selling the DSC to the developer will send kids and their families to fields all over the community and prevent the complex from hosting soccer tournaments."
The Dubuque Soccer alliance is a local non-profit that currently runs the complex. Since the complex was created, they've been running the complex through 10-year leases with the school district.
Court One Athletics says they plan to build a more than 100,000 square foot, year round, multi-sport facility at the site. Along with indoor and outdoor soccer, Dyers says the facility would contain spaces for basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and more.
"We are trying to protect a 30-year investment of blood and sweat, time and treasure made by so many volunteers, corporate sponsors, and hundreds of private donors," Chuck Isenhart, a member of the Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex said. "The Dubuque Soccer Complex has been a true success story of community collaboration, volunteerism and giving, all to benefit young adults, kids and families in Dubuque."
A public hearing on the sale is required to take place before a vote takes place on the final contract.
The group plans to present the offer to the school board during the public hearing on Monday night.