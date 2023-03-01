Woman who died in Evansdale house fire identified

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in an Evansdale house fire last week.
Evansdale police identified the victim as 69-year-old Debra Robinson. She was unable to get out of the home after it caught fire.
A man escaped safely.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Grand Blvd. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Single-digit temperatures and icy conditions made it tough for crews to fight the fire. It took crews five hours to put the fire out. They were at the scene for nearly 12 hours.
Firefighters were called back four additional times to put out hot spots that flared up. Their latest call-back was around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
The State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause.