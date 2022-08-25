Waterloo Police mark milestone 700th gun seized by VCAT unit

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week, the Waterloo Police Department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a momentous milestone, seizing their 700th gun since its creation in 2009. The team's mission is to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.
Waterloo Police Captain Jason Feaker said the unit has taken 50 or more guns off the streets each year.
"It is taking guns off the street, from the worst of the worst here in Waterloo and holding them accountable for their actions," Captain Feaker said. "Their goal is to go after the most violent criminals we see here in the city of Waterloo."
The VCAT unit is under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The detectives on it are deputized as Task Force Officers with the US Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
Several gun seizures have led to federal prosecution and convictions in the Northern District of Iowa. The VCAT unit collaborates with the United States Attorney's Office, Waterloo Police Safe Street's Task Force, FBI and ATF.
According to the latest gun trace data from the ATF, authorities recovered 212 guns in Waterloo in 2020. That is the fourth most of all Iowa cities, behind 254 in Cedar Rapids, 301 in Davenport and 641 in Des Moines.
Feaker said they have seen more high capacity, caliber and modified weapons. As part of a nationwide trend, the guns have ended up in younger hands.
"It's a concerning issue for us," Feaker said.
Waterloo officers are working with schools and other local organizers to combat it to reach the city's youth.
"We try to deter them, just get them in the right direction," he said. "So we don't have these younger and younger folks involved with gun violence or any type of high violent crimes."