Three killed in Muscatine County crash

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL)- Three people are dead, and three others are hurt after a crash in Muscatine County Sunday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Highway 38 and 155th Street intersection, also known as F-70. The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Highlander with seven people inside and a Dodge Ram with two people inside.
The Iowa State Patrol said a car traveling east on F-70 and blew through a stop sign and was struck by the Dodge truck traveling northbound on Highway 38.
Authorities said three people died in the crash, and three others were injured. First responders took them to either Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City using ambulances and helicopters.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Muscatine Police, Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare, and Medforce Air Medical responded to the crash.