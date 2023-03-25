Several hurt, two seriously in Black Hawk County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Several people are hurt after a crash in Black Hawk County on Saturday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 218 and Orange Road just before 2:30 p.m.
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies said a RAM truck rear-ended a Chrysler van waiting to turn onto Orange Road. The crash caused the van to hit a Pontiac van in front of it.
Two passengers in the Chrysler van went to MercyOne Waterloo Hospital in serious condition. First Responders also took two other adults in the Chrysler van to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies said other they have since been released from the hospital.
Those in the other vehicles had minor injuries.
Sheriff's Deputies said they are still investigating the crash.
LaPorte City Police, Evansdale Fire Rescue, Mercy One paramedics, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.