Man arrested, charged for 2022 police chase that ended in a crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A man has been arrested and is facing charges after he led law enforcement officers in the Cedar Valley on a chase in 2022 that ended with him crashing his car into a tree.
37-year-old Donyay Edwards is charged with eluding, driving while suspended, and possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.
Law enforcement initially tried to pull Edwards over on February 26, 2022, for having expired plates that did not match the car they were on. Edwards did not stop and lead Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies, Waterloo Police officers, and Iowa State Troopers, at times more than 55 miles per hour through neighborhoods and the wrong way down Highway 63 without his headlights on.
The chase ended after Edwards crashed his car into a tree and ran off. When authorities searched the vehicle, they found a "green leafy substance" and "multiple unknown tablets and sealed packages of suspected edible narcotics." Tests at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab confirmed it was marijuana and methamphetamine.
Edwards was also cited for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and careless driving. He is currently at the Black Hawk County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
In 2018, Edwards led Waterloo Police officers on a chase when they tried to serve a narcotics-related search warrant at his house. At one point, Waterloo Police said Edwards backed up, struck a fence and nearly hit several police officers with his car. In that case, he pleaded guilty to charges of assault, eluding and driving while barred.