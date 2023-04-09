Local agencies respond to controlled burn fires, offering tips

BREMER/BUCHANAN COUNTIES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Local law enforcement agencies have responded to several controlled burns this spring, and are providing tips to keep safe.
On Saturday, Buchanan County sheriff's deputies and crews from Rowley, Quasqueton and Walker all responded to a field fire near 310th Street and Nolen Avenue.
A farmer helped control the blaze by using his tractor and disc plow to stop the spread. The sheriff's office accounted the fire to a controlled fire that became out of control.
The Bremer County Sheriff's office says its responded to more than 60 controlled burns since March 1st.
Both departments are offering several pieces of advice for burns:
- Keep an eye on weather forecasts. Burns are more likely to become out of control with high winds.
- Keep water or another extinguishing device close by during the burn.
- Never leave the scene of a burn until it is completely extinguished. If the fire creates damage, you could become liable.
- Inform local agencies of your burn. Deputies won't be sent out, but then if they get a smoke or fire call they're aware of the situation. They can also help monitor the burn and the site after.