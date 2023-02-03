Linn County Attorney Issues Updated Statement on Investigation into Devonna Walker's death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks posted a video statement on Friday evening, updating the community on the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker.
Walker was stabbed and killed death at the Cambridge Townhome Complex in Cedar Rapids in early January.
Police have not made any arrests so far in the case. In the immediate aftermath of her death, two people were detained and interviewed by police. However, both individuals were eventually released.
You can watch the full remarks here:
Cedar Rapids Police completed their investigation of Walker's death on January 12. Police sent their findings to the Linn County Attorney's Office to determine whether or not charges are filed in the case. Prosecutors are still evaluating the case and reviewing evidence.
Maybanks says his office has constantly communicated with and worked with Cedar Rapids Police on the investigation.
"Together, we identified potential follow-up investigative avenues, and they have continued to make attempts to contact and interview potential witnesses. Our office has been receiving additional reports up to and including today's date when we corresponded to see whether new information was available," Maybanks said. "I hope you all can see, this investigation has consistently been a top priority for our office and the CRPD, among the many other cases our offices collaborate upon."
Maybanks said he will be busy next week with a trial that could take up to two weeks, but his office will continue to work on the case. He has assigned two prosecutors to review the case and maintain progress in the investigation.
"Hopefully, during this time, we receive the final information we need to make a decision," he said. "Once our office has made a decision on how to move forward, I will share that information with Devonna's family. I will them announce that decision publicly. I expect to have enough information to make a decision by the end of February."
Maybanks said he is aware of a video on social media showing the stabbing and described some of the language heard in it as "disgusting, hateful and vile."
"The use of this language is being considered in this investigation, along with all of the other evidence and the law to which we are bound in the State of Iowa," he said. "I will be direct: There is no place for this type of hateful language in a civilized society and the careful consideration we are giving this case should not be construed in any manner to be an expression of ambivalence to the hurt that so many people feel from watching and listening to this language. It is top on our minds."
For weeks since Walker's death, friends, family and community members have peacefully protested to demand answers and transparency around the investigation.
On Sunday, community members gathered at the Cedar Rapids Public Library for a town hall. On January 15, Community members, family, and friends held a candlelight vigil inside the 'Elevate Life Center', also known as the 'Gospel Tabernacle Church.'
"Every loss of life is tragic, especially when it was so avoidable like it was in this case," Maybanks said. "We mourn with Devonna Walker's family and those community members who feel aggrieved. The loss of human life through violence is always traumatic to the community, and this is why we are taking this investigation so seriously."
