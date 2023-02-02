Grundy Center native, veteran invited to State of the Union

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL)-- Mr. Dirks is going to Washington.
Grundy Center native Sgt. Trent Dirks will be the official guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R- IA 02) for President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday.
Rep. Hinson's office says Dirks, like many other veterans, suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and substance abuse after he returned home from service in Afghanistan. Sgt. Dirks was then paired with a service dog, Tracer, through Retrieving Freedom in Waverly.
Rep. Hinson adds that his story inspired her to improve mental health services for veterans and Sgt. Dirks says he hopes to help other veterans going through the same struggles he has.