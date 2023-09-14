Algona man charged with first-degree murder of Police Officer

ALGONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Algona man has been charged with first-degree murder of an Algona Police Officer following a fatal shooting on Wednesday night, with the shooter being taken into custody hours later in Minnesota.
In a press conference from law enforcement officials on Thursday morning, they confirmed that 33-year-old Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram died from his injuries after being shot by 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke.
Officer Cram was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Ricke around 7:53 p.m. on Wednesday night. The warrant was for harassment from Palo Alto County.
When Cram located Ricke, he informed him that he would be placed under arrest. At that time, Ricke shot Cram and fled Kossuth County. Cram was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Hours later, Ricke was taken into custody in Brown County, Minnesota shortly before midnight. Ricke is currently in custody at the Brown County Jail.