Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Doobie Brothers are returning to Central Iowa this summer.
They will be performing at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as part of their 50th anniversary tour. The concert is scheduled for June 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com and the arena ticket office.
For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The four-man group has five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits, including: "China Grove", "Listen to the Music," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms" and "Takin' it to the Streets. " Two of their singles reached No. 1 on the charts: "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes."
The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums.
The band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour in 2021. The tour reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee on stage.