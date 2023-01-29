National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL)- After 22 years, the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa will close later this year. The tentative closing day is September 5.
"We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities partly due to low visitation," Board of Directors Chairman Jill Parham said.
The museum houses 500 motorcycles, an extensive collection of bikes and thousands of pieces of memorabilia. It is one of six motorcycle museums in America operated as a non-profit. J&P Cycles founders John and Jill Parham established the museum. The museum said it is using professional counsel during the closing process.
They have contacted owners who loaned motorcycles to the museum. The museum will sell the motorcycles it owns at an auction to pay bills. The museum said it would post information about the sales on its website.
The tentative last day of the museum is September 5, to give visitors to Sturgis and the Blackhawk MC meet in Davenport one final chance to stop by.
"Since this is the unfortunate end of a fine museum, we hope you'll make plans to visit one more time," the museum wrote on Facebook.