Ice Harvest Festival returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Saturday Feb. 4th the Ice Harvest Festival will return to Cedar Falls.
The festival will highlight teachings from the Cedar Falls Ice House Museum. The Cedar Falls Historical Society said the Ice Harvest Festival has always been a great way to connect the community to local history.
The demonstration of ice harvesting shares the story of harvesting ice out of the Cedar River, so that it can be used throughout the rest of the year to help keep food fresh.
Members of the Amish community from the Fairbank area will demonstrate how to cut the ice and bring it out of the lake.
Executive Director of the Cedar Falls Historical Society Carrie Eilderts said, although the festival has taken place since 2019 there will still be new aspects for the community to enjoy.
"We do try keep these events fresh and new so if you have been before, you'll still be able to find something new to enjoy again," Eilderts said. "New this year is two blacksmith's who will be giving blacksmith demonstrations because blacksmithing was tied into the ice harvesting ."
Ice harvesting demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Ice Harvest Festival will at Big Woods Lake on the north shore.