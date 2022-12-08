One injured in Linn County semi-tractor trailer accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person sustained minor injuries in a semi-tractor trailer accident Thursday morning in Linn County.
According to a press release, around 6:00 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a semi-tractor with its trailer stuck in the north ditch under the Highway 100 off-ramps.
The driver, Thomas Pohlman of New Haven Missouri, was still in the cab when agencies arrived. The trailer had collided with the bridge pillar, with Pohlman receiving minor injuries.
Further investigation revealed that the semi was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when it left the roadway into the north ditch. The semi struck a light pole and went through about 250 feet of the roadway cable before colliding with the overpass pillar.
The accident is till under investigation.