...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

One injured in Linn County semi-tractor trailer accident

Crash police lights web

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person sustained minor injuries in a semi-tractor trailer accident Thursday morning in Linn County.

According to a press release, around 6:00 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a semi-tractor with its trailer stuck in the north ditch under the Highway 100 off-ramps.

The driver, Thomas Pohlman of New Haven Missouri, was still in the cab when agencies arrived. The trailer had collided with the bridge pillar, with Pohlman receiving minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the semi was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when it left the roadway into the north ditch. The semi struck a light pole and went through about 250 feet of the roadway cable before colliding with the overpass pillar.

The accident is till under investigation.

