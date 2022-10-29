 Skip to main content
One dead in Johnson County accident

  • Updated
A driver was killed when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Johnson County overnight.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:15 a.m. today on Iowa Highway 1 at 280th Street, northeast of Iowa City

According to a crash report, the accident occurred while a semi was completing a U-turn. The trailer was blocking the southbound lane when it was struck by an approaching vehicle.

