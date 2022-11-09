TRACKING: Warm, gusty, and a touch muggy

Today: Clouds build in this afternoon as highs build up into the upper 60s to the north, low 70s to the south. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30. You may also notice it become a touch muggy as dew points creep into the lows 60s.
Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild lows in the 60s. Winds stay breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph still possible.
Thursday: The timing of the COLD front has moved up with some pre-frontal storms set to arrive to our western counties by late morning. The line will continue to fill in and push east through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a Level 2 risk out of 5 for severe weather- the greatest threat being damaging winds. The threat of severe potential diminishes as the sun sets just before 5pm with any lingering storms. Highs ahead of the front will top in the 60s and 70s one last time with gusty south winds up to 40 mph at times. Once the front passes, temps plummet into the 20s as we head into Friday.
Friday: As you step out your door, temps will feel like the low double digits. You can thank the breezy northwest winds for that added wind chill. Highs peak in the 30s under partly cloudy skies.
Weekend: Cold! Lows in the teens, feeling like the single digits, with highs only reaching the 30s, but feeling like the 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, partly cloudy on Sunday. Hello November!