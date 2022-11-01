TRACKING: Sunny and 70s to start November

Today: You’re not in a post-Halloween candy haze…highs today will actually be in the 70s for the first day of November! Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph under sunny skies.
Tonight: Clear skies, southeast winds at 5-10 mph, and temps in the mid-40s- mild by November standards!
Wednesday: The quiet stretch is over as winds pick up from the south at 10-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, while highs remain above average (55°) in the 70s. Wednesday night will be breezy, keeping lows mild in the 40s and 50s.
Rest of the Week: Thursday will be the last day in the 70s with breezy winds. Clouds will increase Thursday giving way to rain by Friday. Friday will top in the 60s with rain and storm chances continuing into the overnight as lows drop into the 40s. Rain continues on a windy Saturday before the system departs on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be on either side of 60° with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.