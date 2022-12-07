TRACKING: Sunniest day of the forecast!

This Afternoon: Get your fill of sunshine because it’s the sunniest day in the forecast. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the mid-30s north to upper-40s south. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds move in late as temperatures drop off into the teens and 20s. Winds remain quiet from the northeast at 5 mph.
Thursday: Highs continue to stick in the 30s and low-40s with an east wind at 5-15 mph. The day begins cloudy but dry. By the afternoon, rain moves in from the south taking over much of the area by evening. Highway 20 and areas north will likely be cold enough to see much of the precip fall as snow with totals up to 4” possible. Areas between Highway 20 and Highway 30 will likely see a mix of rain and snow with snow totals staying less than 2”. Areas south of Highway 30 should see the bulk of the precip fall as rain. Temperatures Thursday night fall off into the 20s and low-30s.
Rest of the Week: The last of Thursday’s system will exit east Friday morning. The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted up to the north thanks to freshly accumulated snow and slick roadways. Highs remain in the 30s to low-40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday comes with a chance for some light rain south with light snow chances north. Sunday currently looks dry, but cloudy.