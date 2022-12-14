TRACKING: Pleasant afternoon gives way to snow tomorrow

This Afternoon: A mini break from the action with some peeks of sun and warmer temperatures! Highs will top in the low 40s north to low 50s south. Winds will stream from the southeast at 5-15 mph. Get your fill because this is the nicest afternoon of the week!
Tonight: Cloudy skies take over. There may be some rain changing over to snow to the east/northeast after midnight, but most areas stay dry until the morning. Lows tonight fall into the upper 20s to low 30s with quieter winds from the west.
Thursday: The backside of yesterday's system hits with scattered snow showers through the day. These snow showers will generally be hit or miss during the morning, but more widespread through the afternoon and evening. When all is said an done, a T-3" from south to north is possible with locally higher totals northeast. Cooler highs top in the 30s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Friday: Cloudy skies to end the work week with lingering snow showers tapering off. Highs will continue to cool, only reaching the 20s to low 30s. Winds will be breezy from the west at 10-20 mph.
This Weekend: Things quiet down with dry, but chilly conditions expected. Lows bottom out in the 10s with highs only making it to the 20s. Cloudy skies remain for Saturday, but give way to some sun on Sunday.