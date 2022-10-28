TRACKING: No tricks...just a treat of a forecast!

Today: A fantastic use of Friday weather! There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Great for Friday night football! Fans, plan on a few layers because temperatures will be in the 40s before Varsity games wrap up. Skies overhead will remain clear the rest of the night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s with light winds.
Saturday: The day may begin with some patchy fog, but sunshine will rule the day. Plan on sunscreen if you are heading to the pumpkin patch! Highs will be above average in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph, so feel free to rake the leaves until your heart's content!
Sunday: The day starts off in the seasonable 30s, but climbs above average again during the day into the 60s. Expect it to be partly sunny, but skies will remain dry. Winds will be light throughout the day- October is going out in style!
Halloween: The weather still looks to cooperate with trick-or-treaters! Highs will be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the west at 5-10 mph. The sun sets at 6:03, so plan on a layer under that costume!