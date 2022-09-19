TRACKING: Near-record heat before a fall cool down

Today: Storms cleared the area overnight followed by the cold front that caused them. Now, clear skies and cooling temperatures are translating to areas of fog this morning, which could be dense at times and may impact the morning commute. Once we burn it off in the mid-morning hours, skies are mostly sunny and it should be a pleasant Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lower humidity levels compared to yesterday. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: A warm front comes through tonight, giving most of the area partly cloudy skies and even the chance for some isolated showers and storms in northeast Iowa. Lows fall only to the mid and upper 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Near-record heat is expected with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. It’ll be humid with dew points in the upper 60s and heat indices could reach the mid 90s. Skies are also mostly sunny with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: The heat is short-lived because a strong cold front moves through late Tuesday night and Wednesday. This could lead to a few showers and storms Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs only reach the low to mid 70s and humidity falls drastically.
Rest of the Week: The first day of fall is on Thursday, and we ring it in with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s. More rain and clouds on Friday keeps highs in the low 60s!