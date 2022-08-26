TRACKING: Fantastic Friday with rain/storm chances for the weekend

Today: Fantastic Friday weather- lower humidity, seasonal temps, light winds, and plenty of sunshine! Highs will reach the upper 70s north to low 80s south. Winds will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy!
Tonight: It looks good for any Friday night football games! Clouds will begin to increase overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Humidity returns along with chances for rain and storms. There may be some hit or miss storms during the first half of the day, but the best chance will come Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, severe potential is limited, but there is the possibility of locally heavy rainfall totals over 1”. Daytime highs will top in the muggy 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday: Lingering rain and storms should push east of the area through the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with warmer highs into the mid-80s. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.
Next week: Monday has a continued chance for rain and storms with temps in the mid-to-upper 80s, but the rest of the week will have plenty of sunshine with seasonable highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.