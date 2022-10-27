TRACKING: Clouds today, sun tomorrow

Today: Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun this afternoon. Temperatures continue to be seasonable in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will stream from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds will begin to break up. As they do, temperatures will fall off into the low-to-mid 30s. Winds will be light from the southeast.
Friday: Sunshine to end the work week! Highs will top on either side of 60° with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. A perfect evening for football, but plan on wearing some layers for after that sun sets!
This weekend: The last weekend in October will be a real treat! Highs will top in the 60s with lows in the 30s. Winds will light throughout the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine Saturday, with cloudy but dry skies on Sunday. It will be perfect for any pumpkin patch or haunted house plans you may have!
Halloween: Things are looking ghoulish-ly great! Above average highs (55°) into the 60s will make for comfortable trick-or-treating. Skies will be sunny through the day and clear through the overnight. Plan on a layer under the costume though because once that sunsets at 6:03pm, temps cool off!