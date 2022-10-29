TRACKING: Above Normal Temperatures

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase from the south tonight and act as a blanket keeping temperatures a little warmer. Lows are near 40.
Sunday: It is mostly cloudy all day, but we do stay dry. Any rain is southeast of Iowa. Despite the clouds the temperatures are in the low 60s for highs with a light east wind.
Sunday Night: The clouds stick around with temperatures once again near 40 for overnight lows. Little to no wind.
Monday: Sunshine and with highs in the upper 60s and a light wind.
Tuesday/Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days. High temperatures are near 70.