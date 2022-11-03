TRACKING: 70s today, falling temps and rain tomorrow

Today: Time’s running out- the November streak of 70s ends today! Iowa City hit a new record high yesterday with 77° (Previous Record: 75° in 2015). Today, more record highs are in jeopardy despite increasing clouds through the afternoon. Breezy south winds are also back today at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain approaching from the west after midnight. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will have a wide range across the area due to the approaching rainy cold front. Northwestern counties will dip into the upper-40s, while counties to the east/southeast will remain mild near 60°.
Friday: Weather to get you into the November spirit! Temperatures will fall during the day, so afternoon temps will be in the 40s northwest and 50s elsewhere. Heavy rain is expected with isolated storms possible. Widespread rain totals of 1-2” are expected, with some areas receiving up to 3”, before this system exits. Rain continues through the overnight with temperatures continuing to drop off into the 30s and low 40s.
Saturday: Morning rain and gusty southwest winds are expected. Some northern counties may even see some snow mixed in. Because we have been so warm lately, any snow that falls should not cause issues on the roadways, but some snow may briefly stick to grassy areas. This system will wrap out to the northeast by the afternoon leaving Eastern Iowa dry for the evening. Lows Saturday night will fall into the 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with warmer air returning. Highs will top in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be from the west at 5-15 mph.