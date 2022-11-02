TRACKING: 70s roll on with record highs on the line

Today: 70s and sunshine roll on this afternoon! Some record highs may even fall today. Waterloo’s current record is 76° set in 2015. Waterloo’s forecast today is 77°…dun, dun, dun. Breezy south winds at 10-20 mph will also be a story this afternoon as they gust up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. A southerly breeze at 10-15 mph will keep temperatures in the 50s- close to record warm lows and normal highs for this time of year!
Thursday: You knew the stretch of November 70s had to come to an end, so enjoy the last day! Highs will peak in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight, rain will approach from the west as lows settle in the 50s.
Friday: Heavy rain with a chance of a few storms moves in for the day on Friday. Widespread rain totals of 1-2” are likely, with some spots seeing up to 3”, before this system exits. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the 50s and low-60s with lows dropping into the 40s on Friday night. High school playoff football games are expected to be soggy, plan accordingly.
This Weekend: Rain is likely to continue through the morning before the system exits through the early afternoon. Highs will be much chillier in the 50s with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Time to dig out the coats again! Sunday looks to be dry, partly cloudy, and warmer with highs on either side of 60°.