Drought Update 8/18/22

This is the updated drought monitor with data through Tuesday, August 16th. Severe drought still remains in the southwestern portion of the viewing area and the abnormally dry regions remain for our western and southern areas.
Stretching our view across Iowa, there was also very little change in the state. Areas near Sioux City reduced their extreme drought conditions to severe drought. However, most of the western and southern parts of the state are still under dry areas.
The good news is that there is some relief on the way this weekend, where many areas in eastern Iowa could see greater than an inch of rain.