Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
early this evening and on through the evening, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible
especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes
possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the
20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest
to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition

  • Updated
Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition

Jeremy Renner, here in London in 2021, tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

 May James/Reuters

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year's Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his publicist previously told CNN.

Monday night, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star replied to a Twitter post from the show, writing, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Season 2 of the show premiered Sunday.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

A 911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]" and that he has "extreme [difficulty] breathing." It goes on to read that, "the right side of his chest is collapsed -- upper torso is crushed."

Renner's snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver's seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

