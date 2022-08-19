Fairfield teen charged in murder of teacher wants trial rescheduled

FAIRFIELD (KWWL) - One of the teens charged in the murder of a Fairfield teacher wants his trial rescheduled.
Willard Miller's attorney filed the request Thursday evening.
Miller is one of two teens charged with First-Degree Murder for killing Nohema Graber. Her body was found in a Fairfield park on November 3, 2021.
Miller is waiving the right to a speedy trial and requests the court continue his trial.
A court document states more time is needed to complete depositions, complete other discovery and address suppression issues with the case.
The trial for Miller is currently scheduled for November 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs.
Jeremy Goodale is the other teen charged in Graber's death. His trial is scheduled for December 5, 2022 in Davenport.