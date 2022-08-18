Criminal complaint: Suspect threatened to shoot Clarke University president, school buildings

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A criminal complaint reveals more about the social media posts that closed down Clarke University on August 8th.
The criminal complaint for Rashaud Colbert states the Dubuque county dispatch first received a call at 10:34 PM on August 7th.
According to the complaint, the caller said two of her coworkers saw a post on Instagram where Colbert posted he was going to shoot Clarke University's president and other buildings on the school's campus.
Another caller told police a post had a picture of a gun, stating, "Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first", with a list of buildings at the school.
Early August 8th, police reached out to the student life president at Clarke University. She said she also received calls from parents and students regarding the threats.
The University was locked down as a precaution while Dubuque Police investigated the incident.
Colbert was arrested in Darien, IL that same day on a warrant for a Threat of Terrorism charge.
He is a former student of Clarke University.