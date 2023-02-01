Local couple aims to bring economic boosts to downtown Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Waverly Market is a newer space in the heart of downtown Waverly, designed to hold many different vendors and storefronts.
Owners Tim and Rebecca Lalk said there was a huge need for small and locally owned businesses to have the opportunity to have a storefront downtown.
"We've seen a lot of great small businesses open and for whatever reason they just shut down," said Co-Owner Rebecca Lalk. "We've also seen huge vendor shows that are such a success around here. We wanted to bring something to the community where these small businesses had the opportunity to have their products available to the community, without those overhead costs."
The Lalk's met with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce in 2022 to discuss their idea to provide a space for small businesses with the opportunity for a storefront downtown. The Chamber agreed and Waverly Market became the multi-purpose space it is today.
Tim Lalk said they welcome all different types of vendors.
"We are looking for all sorts of vendors, we want a variety," said Co-Owner Tim Lalk. "Anywhere from clothing, jewelry, soaps, food, and desserts, we want a year-round place for small businesses, vendors, and artists."
Waverly Market has since conversed with around 60 vendors since the space opened up to the community in the fall.
"We were pretty full November and December and we just keep getting more and more interest," said Tim Lark. "So hopefully it turns out to be a great thing for the community."
There are three vendor options including monthly, pop-up, and consignment options.
"We have a lot of space available so we can make it work with the needs," said Rebecca Lalk.
Waverly Market is located at 123 E Bremer Ave in Waverly. The market will be open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tim and Rebecca Lalk say the market does accept most payment methods.