Semi accident closes Highway 218 Southbound after slick road conditions

  • Updated
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Bremer County deputies were quick to respond this morning after a semi turnover on Highway 218.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the accident on their Facebook-- alerting residents southbound lanes were closed between the 205 exit and 203 exit near Waverly. 

By 5:30 a.m., the highway had re-opened. The sheriff's office thanked Rasmussen Towing for their quick response to the scene and reminded residents to "leave early and slow down."

