LOVING LOCAL: Bambinos Bakery

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - If you're looking for treats to serve your family, or Saint Nick, Bambinos Bakery is the perfect place to look.
Located at 1445 Ansborough Ave. in Waterloo, Bambinos Bakery creates Sicilian inspired pastries, highlighting classic Italian flavors like almond and cannoli cream.
STOREFRONT ITEMS INCLUDE:
- Amore Grandes (cookie sandwiches)
- Nonna's Brownies
- Cinnamon Rolls
- Scones
- Cupcakes
- Tortes
- and more.
However, the bakery is best known for their Bambinos cookies. The two sugar cookies and diletta icing sandwich was created when owner, Donna O'Brien, was battling stage 3 breast cancer in 2008.
Donna always loved baking, and while she was going through treatments, she noticed the Beyond Pink Team make daily visits.
Seeing how much their support helped, Donna was inspired to use her talents by baking and passing out her Bambinos cookies to patients.
Noticing the positive response from her cookies, Donna took it a step further and started selling cookies from her home in 2009. Pretty soon after that, Donna said Bambinos turned into a successful business.
"We had a customer that we had delivered some to one day, and he called and said, 'hey, where'd you get these,' and I said, well, I make them, and he said, 'well, will you make them for my customers,' Donna said, "Not knowing he had like 400 customers all over the country and fast forward, we continue to do that over the years."
In March of 2022, Donna was able to open her first storefront and hire two team members with bakery experience.
Now Bambinos makes holiday cookie kits, wedding cakes, and makes customized orders for clients.
Although the bakery has taken off on its own, Donna keeps the Beyond Pink Team a focus through her success.
"Our primary mission is to donate funds back to the Beyond Pink Team and we hope every year that we can grow and double our donations," Donna said.
This year, Bambinos Bakery was an official sponsor of the Cedar Valley's Pink Ribbon Run, and they have plans to open another storefront on Main Street in Cedar Falls in 2023.
Bambinos Bakery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Interested in making an order at Bambinos Bakery?
- CLICK HERE
- or call (319) 830-6601