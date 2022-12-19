 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

4-year-old North Carolina boy surprised with the trip of a lifetime to Walt Disney World

Four-year-old Aaron Koban was born with a heart defect and he's already undergone three open-heart surgeries. But he was beaming Monday when he got this surprise: he's going to Walt Disney World!

 WPVI

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ten years ago, a local cancer survivor started a mission to help children stricken with life threatening illnesses - and their families too. This week, he surprised a very strong little boy with an emotional gift: the trip of a lifetime.

Four-year-old Aaron Koban was born with a heart defect and he's already undergone three open-heart surgeries. But he was beaming Monday when he got this surprise: he's going to Walt Disney World!

Frank Squeo from Baking Memories 4 Kids joined first responders at Aaron's home in Wilmington, Delaware to present him with his surprise.

"Aaron has been through so much, so much," said his mom, Anita Koban. "I just wanted him to be given the opportunity to enjoy things that normal kids get to enjoy. It's such a gift to be able to go on this trip, but it's also a surreal moment when you realize how blessed and lucky we actually are."

The trip to Disney is all-expense paid. It's something Squeo started doing when he created the foundation ten years ago.

"The reason why the foundation exists is because people buy our cookies that we bake from scratch," said Squeo. "On the weekends, we make 40,000 with my volunteers at my home. We ship them all over the country. The proceeds from these cookies pay for children and families that have gone through so much."

After his own battle with cancer, Squeo made this promise to help others live every moment that they have.

The family tells Aaron that he's like Buzz Lightyear because he has to wear a battery pack to keep his heart in rhythm. Now, he gets to meet his hero - the real Buzz Lightyear - at Walt Disney World.

