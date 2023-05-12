Bridges Bike Ride returns to the Cedar Valley, Saturday, June 3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, (KWWL) It's a family event and you're invited.
The annual Cedar Valley Bridges Bike Ride is set for Saturday, June 3, with several riding options and plenty of food and entertainment. The ride is free and open to the public.
There will be two starting locations. One is Pfeiffer Springs Park on Grand Blvd in Cedar Falls. That route will take riders across the Kreig's Crossing Bridge.
The second will start at the Evansdale Bridge over the Cedar River and take the paved bike trail out to the Gilbertville Train Depot, where a host of activities will take place on that Saturday morning.
The event is sponsored by the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership, The Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective, Cedar Valley Cyclists and several other important sponsors.
Adam Babinat, representing the Cedar Trails Partnership, stopped by the KWWL-TV studio this week to talk about the event for this week's edition of The Steele Report.