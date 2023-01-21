Arizona murder suspect arrested in northeast Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A suspect wanted for murder in Tucson, Arizona, has been arrested in northeast Iowa.
According to Tucson police, Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Authorities say Howard-Brown was found at a home in Charles City and was arrested without incident after briefly barricading himself inside the residence.
Howard-Brown was transported and booked into the Floyd County Jail. He's currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona, where authorities plan to charge him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Tucson police issued a warrant for his arrest in April.
Howard-Brown is accused of killing 23-year-old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus on April 22, 2022. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting.
Charles City police assisted the U.S. Marshal's Service in capturing Howard-Brown.