Pair arrested in "targeted shooting" investigation

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL)- Two teenage suspects have been arrested, nearly four months after an RV in rural Solon was struck by gunfire.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they believe the incident was a "targeted shooting," though the intended target was reportedly not in the RV at the time.
Officials say one the suspects, Bryant Wallace, was wearing a Department of Corrections GPS ankle monitor- placing him in the area around the time of the shooting.
Deputies believe Wallace, 19, and an unnamed suspect, 17, drove from Marion to a rural area in Solon along Hickory Hollow Road NE and fired five shots, three of which hit the RV. Deputies did not specify if Wallace or the unnamed suspect fired the shots.
Wallace was arrested and charged with felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon on March 14.
The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday with intimidation of a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of minor armed with dangerous weapon.