 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

  • 0
Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man for smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in candles.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protections/WABC

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man on Sunday smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl.

Agents say the man is a food courier and presented himself to agricultural specialists, who noticed three candles that looked suspicious.

When they inspected those candles, they say they discovered nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl stuffed inside.

"The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community," said Director of CPB's New York Field Operations Francis J. Russo.

The CBP turned the man over to the NYPD, and says he is an American citizen who flew into JFK from Mexico City.

He is facing narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in New York.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you